Majoritarian Runoffs: GD Wins 27, Opposition – 15

With 100% of the precincts counted, Central Election Commission’s preliminary results for the 42 majoritarian runoffs for municipal and local councils show GD candidates securing 27 seats and opposition contenders – 15.

UNM candidates clinched seven seats, with victories in District 3 of Kareli, District 6 of Ozurgeti, District 3 of Martvili, Districts 4, 6 and 9 in Tsalenjikha and District 2 of Chkhorotsku.

For Georgia candidates won six seats, winning in District 1 of Ozurgeti, District 1 of Tsalenjikha, Districts 5, 6 and 7 in Chkhorotsku and District 1 of Khulo.

Free Georgia candidate won in 5th majoritarian district of Lentekhi, while European Socialists candidate won District 9 in Martvili.

Georgian Dream candidates prevailed in the rest, as per the preliminary results.

See the preliminary results below:

Tbilisi – District 3 (Saburtalo)

Avtandil Tsintsadze – Georgian Dream – 55.523% (37,289 votes)

Boris Kurua – Girchi – More Freedom – 44.477% (29,871 votes)

Rustavi – District 6

Grigol Vepkhvadze – GD – 53.375% (4,444 votes)

Erekle Dolidze – For Georgia – 46.625% (3,882 votes)

Kvareli – District 9

Mamuka Beriashvili – GD – 54.911% (492 votes)

Rati Turashvili – For Georgia – 45.089% (404 votes)

Akhmeta – District 3

Eldar Bagakashvili – GD – 61.504% (679 votes)

Malkhaz Machalikashvili – UNM – 38.496% (425 votes)

Tianeti – District 1

Zviad Zviadauri – GD – 50.44% (803 votes)

Nana Tsalugelashvili – Tamaz Mechiauri for Georgia – 49.56% (789 votes)

Dusheti – District 1

Giorgi Inashvili – GD – 78.345% (890 votes)

Ioseb Buchashvili – UNM – 21.655% (246 votes)

Kaspi – District 5

Badri Janiashvili – GD – 62.035% (817 votes)

Valeri Bakidze – UNM – 37.965% (500 votes)

Kareli – District 1

Karaman Roinashvili – GD – 54.71% (1,510 votes)

Temur Khosruashvili – UNM – 45.29% (1,250 votes)

Kareli – District 3

Murtaz Tsiskadze – UNM – 52.178% (1,054 votes)

Giorgi Grigalashvili – GD – 47.822% (966 votes)

Khashuri – District 7

Davit Metreveli – GD – 62.248% (1,235 votes)

Temur Vardoshvili – UNM – 37.752% (749 votes)

Oni – District 4

Madlena Metreveli – GD – 56.522% (195 votes)

Tamaz Metreveli – For Georgia – 43.478% (150 votes)

Oni – District 7

Mamuka Kavlashvili – GD – 60% (174 votes)

Teimuraz Devidze – Lelo – 40% (116 votes)

Lentekhi – District 5

Giorgi Shavreshiani – Free Georgia – 54.268% (178 votes)

Berdia Zurabiani – GD – 45.732% (150 votes)

Samtredia – District 8

Paata Kokhreidze – GD – 56.893% (747 votes)

Aleksandre Kokhreidze – UNM – 43.107% (566 votes)

Chiatura – District 12

Vakhtang Tsutskiridze – GD – 57.451% (640 votes)

Remi Bitsadze – United Georgia – Demoratic Movement – 42.549% (474 votes)

Tskaltubo – District 11

Revazi Didava – GD – 58.943% (636 votes)

Lado Kavelashvili – UNM – 41.057% (443 votes)

Ozurgeti – District 1

Giorgi Siradze – For Georgia – 54.461% (1,404 votes)

Lela Sajaia – GD – 45.539% (1,174 votes)

Ozurgeti – District 6

Raindi Dumbadze – UNM – 54.528% (1,397 votes)

Giorgi Chaganava – GD – 45.472% (1,165 votes)

Ozurgeti – District 11

Nino Makharadze – GD – 53.855% (1,376 votes)

Data Mikelashvili – Independent – 46.145% (1,179 votes)

Ozurgeti – District 12

Tite Mgeladze – GD – 57.315% (1,093 votes)

Shalva Tavdishvili – UNM – 42.685% (814 votes)

Chokhatauri – District 10

Zviadi Mamaladze – GD – 51.717% (467 votes)

Mamuka Jincharadze – For Georgia – 48.283% (436 votes)

Senaki – District 3

Giga Tsurtsumia – GD – 53.055% (1,806 votes)

Lasha Kuchava – UNM – 46.945% (1,598 votes)

Senaki – District 8

Shakro Kokaia – GD – 53.94% (664 votes)

Mamuka Abshilava – UNM – 46.06% (567 votes)

Martvili – District 3

Koba Asabashvili – UNM – 50.72% (493 votes)

Giorgi Gabunia – GD – 49.28% (479 votes)

Martvili – District 8

Mindia Gabisonia – GD – 50.097% (775 votes)

Zurab Bigvava – For Georgia – 49.903% (772 votes)

Martvili – District 9

Giorgi Jijelava – European Socialists – 50.446% (678 votes)

Gogi Basilaia – GD – 49.554% (666 votes)

Zugdidi – District 4

Irakli Janashia – GD – 52.173% (1,753 votes)

Zviad Jgarkava – UNM – 47.827% (1,607 votes)

Tsalenjikha – District 1

Gela Abuladze – For Georgia – 53.457% (1,879 votes)

Valeriane Kvaratskhelia – GD – 46.543% (1,636 votes)

Tsalenjikha – District 4

Mamuka Mikava – UNM – 50.348% (724 votes)

Lira Gurtskaia – GD – 49.652% (714 votes)

Tsalenjikha – District 5

Nana Kekua – GD – 53.463% (772 votes)

Bela Kvirkvia – UNM – 46.537% (672 votes)

Tsalenjikha – District 6

Roman Kvaratskhelia – UNM – 50.115% (655 votes)

Vladimeri Kvaratskhelia – GD – 49.885% (652 votes)

Tsalenjikha – District 9

Dato Meskhia – UNM – 50.125% (401 votes)

Bakur Songulia – GD – 49.875% (399 votes)

Chkhorotsku – District 1

Jano Pertaia – GD – 52.383% (1,011 votes)

Ramazi Gulua – UNM – 47.617% (919 votes)

Chkhorotsku – District 2

Varlam Sichinava – UNM – 51.381% (837 votes)

Mamuka Pichkhaia – GD – 48.619% (792 votes)

Chkhorotsku – District 5

Shota Tsurtsumia – For Georgia – 57.152% (931 votes)

Dato Kvirtia – GD – 42.848% (698 votes)

Chkhorotsku – District 6

Tariel Shengelia – For Georgia – 56.055% (861 votes)

Nugzar Jalagonia – GD – 43.945% (675 votes)

Chkhorotsku – District 7

Achiko Tsiramua – For Georgia – 50.479% (896 votes)

Goga Tolordava – GD – 49.521% (879 votes)

Keda – District 2

Otar Kharadze – GD – 50.779% (619 votes)

Evgen Tsintsadze – UNM – 49.221% (600 votes)

Khelvachauri – District 5

Elizbar Zoidze – GD – 51.791% (1,952 votes)

Mamuka Jevaishi – UNM – 48.209% (1,817 votes)

Khelvachauri – District 6

Shota Putkaradze – GD – 51.349% (1,732 votes)

Davit Dumbadze – UNM – 48.651% (1,641 votes)

Khulo – District 1

Irakli Bolkvadze – For Georgia – 57.576% (342 votes)

Levan Makharadze – UNM – 42.424% (252 votes)

Khulo – District 2