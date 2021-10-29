Former Acting Public School Principal Speaks of Dismissal on Political Grounds

Tea Bregvadze, former acting principal of Tbilisi public school No. 119, said on October 28 that she was dismissed on political grounds.

Bregvadze said she is a supporter of the opposition United National Movement and the aunt of Tengiz Giorgadze, named by the party’s Mayoral hopeful Nika Melia as a candidate for the head of Tbilisi’s Gldani district.

Bregvadze clarified that she had served as acting director for a year and it was unexpectedly decided on October 27 to appoint Georgian Dream’s “ardent supporter,” Tamar Tabuashvili, as the new acting principal.

The decision to sack Bregadze has triggered a strong outcry and protest among part of teachers and parents, and halted the learning process at the school on October 28.

Speaking with the opposition-minded Formula TV channel, one of the schoolkids’ parents said that Tea Bregvadze was performing her duties honestly, calling on the Ministry of Education to clarify the grounds of her dismissal.

The Ministry of Education denied the accusations as “a lie.” The Ministry pointed out that Bregvadze, deputy principal, served as the acting principal after the term of the contract with Paata Razmadze, the previous principal, expired.

Dubbing Bregvadze’s objections to her replacement “absolutely groundless political speculation,” the Ministry stressed interference with the learning process and using pupils and teachers as “a political tool” is categorically unacceptable.

The statement did not clarify the reason for Brgevadze’s replacement, however.

In response, Bregvadze highlighted with Formula TV that if her dismissal was not politically motivated, the Ministry has to clarify why she was mentioned in the alleged Security Service files, which supposedly detailed that the agency was interested in gathering information about her.

She vowed to continue protesting until the Ministry clarifies the reasons for the decision.

The development comes ahead of the bitterly contested second round of the local polls, slated for October 30.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)