Georgian Dream Gathers Thousands for Final Election Rally in Tbilisi

The ruling Georgian Dream party gathered tens of thousands from across the country in downtown Tbilisi today for a final rally ahead of local election runoffs, slated for October 30.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, governing party chair Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava, Deputy PM/Culture Minister Tea Tsulukiani, Rustavi Mayoral Candidate Nino Latsabidze and Kakha Kaladze, incumbent Tbilisi Mayor running for re-election have addressed the crowd.

PM Garibashvili’s Address

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili made scathing remarks against the United National Movement, its arch-rival challenging GD candidates in key mayoral runoffs: “in 2012, with the leadership of party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, ordinary soldiers of this country have peacefully disarmed an authoritarian, oppressive regime and removed from power the party of murderers, executioners, and traitors; anti-state, anti-national, anti-church power.”

PM Garibashvili praised the Georgian Dream government for “restoring justice” step-by-step, by imprisoning the architects of UNM’s “oppressive and violent regime” – Bacho Akhalaia, Ivane Merabishvili, and “major hangman under [ex-President Mikheil] Saakashvili, Megis Kardava.”

“And on October 1, we gave – Mikheil Saakashvili, the main architect of this bloody and violent regime, [man] who gave up his citizenship, the traitor of the country and the oppressor of the people, who fled Georgia and recently cowardly, in a thievish way sneaked in the country – a deserved place in prison for long-term,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Sooner or later,” PM Garibashvili went on, “justice will take its course, and we will not forgive anyone their oppression against people, the loss of our territorries, the selling of lands; we will forgive no one swearing and offending our patriarch [Ilia II], clergymen and the Orthodox Church, the foundation of the Georgian state.”

Noting that economy still fails to live up to the level of democracy in Georgia, the Prime Minister said many people remain in need of state assistance, while unemployment and poverty remain as great challenges.

PM Garibashvili asserted that on october 30 Georgian will “make a civilizational choice,” that will determine whether people in 20 runoff municipalities give control to “anti-church, anti-national forces, murderers and torturers that will bring constant sabotage, boycott, chaos in the regions” or “patriotic government having democratic, European and national values… for stable and peaceful development.”

Addresses by Ruling Party Chair, Parliament Speaker

In his address to the crowd, the ruling party chair Irakli Kobakhidze has called on supporters “to bring victory to the end” in runoffs.

“We have our Georgian Dream. This is the dream about united Georgia – of returning Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, our Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters,” MP Kobakhidze went on, adding that they dream of “national unity, where people are not divided by hate, but united by love towards one another, homeland, and national values.”

He also underscored the dream about Georgia becoming “a full-fledged member of the European family.”

In his remarks, the governing party chair also slammed the UNM, calling it “radical anti-state and anti-church grouping, that represents a constant threat to the Georgian state and democracy for 18 years.”

Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava, on his part, highlighted that they gathered on the Freedom square to “clarify one more time what sort of future we want for our country.”

Speaker Kuchava stressed the Georgian Dream, sharing “a historic choice of people,” pursued the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, bringing its relations with key allies to a “historic high.”

“The Georgian Dream government has been able to take its strategic partnership with the European Union, the United States and NATO to a new level,” the Parliamentary Chairperson stressed, adding that “Our goal is to return to the European family.”

