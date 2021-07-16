Secretary Blinken: ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Top Court Appointments in Georgia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today Washington is “deeply troubled” with Georgian Parliament’s approval of six Supreme Court judges, “in contravention of the April 19 agreement.”

“Ambitious judicial reform is critical to Georgia’s success,” highlighted the chief U.S. diplomat in a tweet that coincided with a strongly-worded State Department Spokesperson’s statement calling on Georgian authorities “to restore their commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.”

Spokesperson Ned Price stressed that April 19 deal, “mediated by the EU and the U.S.” had committed the signatories to pause “all ongoing appointments” until the passage of “ambitious” judicial reform. “This is what Georgia’s political leaders, including the ruling party, agreed to do,” he added.

The statement said “failure” to implement the agreement would damage the Georgian public’s and international community’s confidence in the country’s judiciary and “risk democratic development.”

Incomplete implementation of the deal could also weaken investor confidence and diminish the resilience of the country’s political and social institutions, the State Department Spokesperson warned.

