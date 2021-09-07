Parliament Endorses Constitutional Amendments in First Hearing

Georgian Parliament endorsed today with 126 votes in the first hearing the constitutional amendments, agreed in the EU-brokered April 19 deal, without introducing 3/5 vote for electing the chief prosecutor.

The amendments, if adopted in the third hearing, will decrease to 2% from 5% the election threshold in the next two parliamentary polls, to be conducted fully proportionally. They will also reduce to four from seven the number of MPs necessary for forming a parliamentary faction.

The Georgian Dream retracted its support yesterday from the provision on selecting the Prosecutor General. As per the EU-brokered deal, which the GD quit in July, first two attempted votes for electing the chief prosecutor would have had a 3/5 threshold, while subsequent attempts required a simple majority.

Opposition parties chose to endorse the constitutional amendments despite being harshly critical of the rule on the chief prosecutor’s selection being dropped. “They [GD] did not leave any other choice to us,” said Badri Japaridze of Lelo, adding: “but this does not mean that we are turning our backs on the justice reform.”

Vice Speaker Levan Ioseliani of the Citizens Party, on his part, dubbed the dropped provision “quasi-democratic,” arguing the GD would still be able to elect a candidate of its liking for a temporary one-year term with a simple majority, after two failed 3/5 votes. A Chief Prosecutor elected this way will be “subservient” to the ruling party and take “more severe steps,” he argued.

Prior to the Parliament’s plenary session, Democracy Index, a local CSO, raised concerns over what it called the ruling party’s attempt to maintain “complete control” of the chief prosecutor’s election, and urged the GD to support the introduction of a consensus-based rule for the election.

