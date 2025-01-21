Political Retaliation Prompts Closure of Parliamentary Research Center, Say Staffers

In a joint statement released on January 21, employees of the Georgian Parliament Research Center, Salome Natroshvili, Mariam Chachua, and Nini Lezhava, announced that the Center’s director Ekaterine Kardava had informed the staff of a decision to liquidate the center. The employees alleged that this move was retaliation for their public criticism of GD government’s decision to abort EU accession talks until 2028.

“According to her explanation, this decision is based on the public activity of five Center employees who signed a joint statement by ‘public sector employees’ regarding the dropping of the issue of Georgia’s EU membership negotiations on the agenda until 2028, and condemning the violence against peaceful protest participants,” the statement reads.

The signatories described the move as “another manifestation of repression against conscientious public sector employees and an attempt to instill fear among current public sector employees.” They further emphasized their commitment to defending their rights and those of their colleagues through legal channels, stating, “We remain loyal to the Constitution of Georgia! We serve our country and people!”

Commenting with media Salome Natroshvili stated that there had been no discussion about reorganization or closure of the Research Center until today. Highlighting the disproportionate impact of the decision, she added, “If five people were a threat and problem for the system, they could have persecuted just us, but the decision affected everyone.” According to Natroshvili, the Center employs 20 people who will all be left without jobs.

Mariam Chachua said that although no written decision has been handed to the five persons as of yet, the head of the Center Ekaterine Kardava announced verbally, in the presence of all employees, that they would be all lose their jobs because of the five openly dissenting members.

The statement comes amidst growing tensions following GD’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced to suspend Georgia’s EU integration process until 2028. The decision spurred backlash among public servants. In December, hundreds of the Georgian civil servants from the wide spectrum of state agencies have made a statement, “unequivocally denouncing” Kobakhidze’s announcement about the withdrawal from the EU accession negotiations process and condemning the disproportionate use of force against the peaceful protesters.

Employees from the Ministries of Defense, Education, and Foreign Affairs also raised their voices and issued statements against GD’s U-turn. Many publicly distanced themselves from the ruling party’s position and condemned violence during the dispersal of protests.

In late December 2024, GD government accelerated the adoption of amendments to the “Law on Public Service,” which was heavily criticized by the CSOs. They argued that the amendments simplify the reorganization process, making it easier to use it as a tool for political purges. The protections for public servants, including those provided through judicial mechanisms, have been weakened.

