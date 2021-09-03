Gali District Head Says Passportization Issue a ‘Disaster’

Head of Gali district Konstantin Pilia said it is a “disaster” that the ethnic-Georgian population of the district, its absolute majority, do not hold Abkhaz passports.

“We are creating an Achilles’ heel, and I don’t know why we are doing it,” said Pilia in an August 20 interview with Sputnik Abkhazia, asked to comment on only 1,000 of about 30,000 Gali residents holding Abkhaz passports.

Gali school graduates are unable to continue their studies at “Abkhaz State University,” due to the lack of Abkhaz documentation. According to Pilia, only 17 of 233 total graduates enrolled this year.

In the meantime, he said, “more than half of the budget goes on education.”

Pilia asserted that Gali residents who hold Georgian papers cannot be entitled to the Abkhaz passports, but claimed that even those who wish to refuse their Georgian citizenship are unable to do so. He argued Tbilisi authorities do not allow Gali residents to give up their passports for Abkhazian “citizenship,” as the region is unrecognized.

The Gali district head said he understands the issue “is being politicized” and that the opposition politicians in the occupied region are tough on the matter, but called for all political forces to “sit down at the same table” and come up with a solution.

Sokhumi deprived the majority of Gali residents of the so-called Abkhaz citizenship in 2014 and 2017, and started issuing residence permits instead. This documentation deprives them of their political rights, including in participating in the non-recognized elections of the region.

