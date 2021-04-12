Israel to Allow 1,000 Georgian Long-Term Care Workers

Georgian citizens will be able to apply for temporary legal employment in Israel as assistant care givers at long-term care facilities. Online registration for the one year-long program started today with a total of 1,000 available positions in 2021. Selected candidates will be obliged to leave Israel after the completion of the employment program.

According to the Georgian Health Ministry, eligible applicants will be Georgian citizens between 25 to 45, with no criminal record, and with at least a middle school education, who have also acquired a government-accredited home care training program certificate, or a nursing/nurses aide diploma. Fluency in English and/or Russian is also mandatory.

The candidates must demonstrate physical and mental health, and have no history of working or illegal residence in Israel. Applicants with close family relatives residing in Israel, including parents, children or a spouse are not eligible.

The selected applicants will have the option to work 42 hours a week, earning them a monthly salary of NIS 5,300 (USD 1,610), or 58 hours per week for NIS 8,023 (USD 2,440), excluding taxes. Noteworthy that all applicants must agree to taking COVID-19 and other vaccinations required to work in the respective facilities upon arrival in Israel.

The announcement about the employment opportunities in Israel was made on April 9 after the meeting between Georgian Deputy Health Minister Tamar Barkalaia and Israeli Ambassador to Georgia Ran Gidor.

