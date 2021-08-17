Hungary Helps Evacuate Six Georgians from Kabul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said late on August 17 that six Georgian nationals have been evacuated from Kabul with a Hungarian plane. All six have worked for a U.S. company in Afghanistan.

The Ministry asserted that the Georgian authorities “continue working actively” to repatriate 17 other Georgians stranded in the Afghan capital, including considering to send a plane from Georgia to Kabul in case of obtaining a relevant permit.

The Georgian MFA also said the Georgian citizens stuck in Kabul remain at a safe location.

23 Georgian citizens were stuck in Kabul as the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital. Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili said yesterday that the stranded Georgian citizens, staying some two kilometers away from the Kabul Airport, could not reach the airfield and missed four flights that could take them.

