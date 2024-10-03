Georgian Wrestlers Participate in Russian Tournament, Featuring Sportsmen from Occupied Territories

On October 1-2, Georgian wrestlers participated in the International Senior Freestyle Tournament “Khadartsev Brothers Cup” in Vladikavkaz, Russia. The tournament also featured the wrestlers from the occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, as separate entities.

According to the Russian Wrestling Federation, a total of eight athletes participated in the tournament on behalf of Georgia, three on behalf of Abkhazia and three on behalf of South Ossetia/Tskhinvali region. The Georgian participants were:

Rezo Marsagishvili – placed 13th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 61 kg;

Nikoloz Beshidze – placed 8th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 65 kg;

Saba Kobakhidze – placed 19th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 70 kg;

Dmitri Dzhioev – placed 11th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 74 kg;

Giorgi Elbakidze – placed 14th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 74 kg;

Aleksandre Meladze – placed 7th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 79 kg;

Giorgi Gogritchiani – placed 17th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 79 kg;

Levan Bazadze – placed 13th in the category Freestyle – Seniors – under 97 kg;

Alongside Georgia, its occupied regions and Russia with its republics of Dagestan and North Ossetia, representatives from 19 countries participated in the tournament, namely Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Formula TV asked the Georgian Wrestling Federation about the participation of Georgians in the tournament, to which they replied: “No one was sent there by the Federation. No one informed the Federation. Probably these few athletes [went] on their own. We are also investigating”.

We will inform our readers about the additional comment from the Georgian Wrestling Federation as soon as it is available.

