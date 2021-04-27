President Zurabishvili Pardons Giorgi Rurua

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili today pardoned Giorgi Rurua, a shareholder of pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV, whose release was one of the clauses in the April 19 EU-brokered deal.

After a group of opposition lawmakers entered the Georgian Parliament earlier today, President Zurabishvili welcomed the fulfillment of the first stage of the agreement. “On my part, I kept my word and signed the act of pardon,” she highlighted.

The Georgian President had announced previously that she would pardon Rurua, regarded by the opposition as a “political prisoner,” provided the parties came to a compromise in the EU-mediated talks. However, she said the decision would come into effect once the parties entered the Parliament.

Rurua’s release was one of the key demands of the opposition since his arrest in November 2019 on firearms charges and subsequent sentencing to four years in prison. Opposition leaders argued his release along with Gigi Ugulava and Irakli Okruashvili was initially envisaged in the foreign-facilitated March 8 agreement, which included a clause on addressing “actions that could be perceived as inappropriate politicization of Georgia’s judicial and electoral processes.”

President Zurabishvili pardoned Ugulava and Okruashvili in May 2020, but refrained from setting Rurua free after he was sentenced later in July.

Giorgi Rurua owns a 2.5% stake in Mtavari Arkhi since September 24, 2019.