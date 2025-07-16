iFact ‘Cosmodrome’ Investigation Finds Russian Couple in Guria Reported to Kremlin-Backed Foundation

A journalistic investigation by the iFact collective has identified a Russian couple allegedly using a bogus investment plan to acquire land in the western Georgian village of Shukhuti, in the Guria region, all while maintaining regular contact with Pravfond, a Kremlin-backed foundation accused of advancing Russian geopolitical interests.

The report, based on leaked correspondence obtained through the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), details how Maria and Yulia Arkhipova, aged 46 and 45, presented themselves as investors planning to revive a defunct fruit-canning plant. After securing the land, they shut out the original landowners and began promoting the site as a future base for a cosmodrome project.

However, iFact found that instead of building a cosmodrome, the Arkhipovas were engaged in extensive email exchanges with Pravfond – a foundation established under Russia’s Foreign Ministry and sanctioned by both the U.S. and EU. According to the iFact report for OCCRP, Maria Arkhipova sent at least 12 reports from Georgia since arriving in the country in late 2021, pitching ideas that aligned closely with Russian state interests.

Among the messages, the couple reportedly suggested negotiating the opening of Russian military bases in Georgia in exchange for recognizing the country’s Russian-occupied territories. They also advocated for granting Russian status as a second official language and for opening Russian-language schools, while alleging violations of ethnic Russians’ rights in Georgia.

In one correspondence cited by investigators, Arkhipova wrote: “Otherwise, we will have to return Georgia in the same way as we are now returning Ukraine.”

OCCRP says Arkhipova also sent Pravfond the name of a Georgia-based Russian blogger who had helped organize protests in 2023.

The organization also says that she offered Pravfond to avoid Western sanctions. In a April 9, 2022 letter, she wrote, “I have the opportunity to help supply any components needed for electronics, as well as spare parts and equipment that Russia previously purchased abroad. I can deliver via so-called third countries or directly myself. If you need help in this direction, let me know.” OCCRP notes it could not find whether this ever happened.

Maria Arkhipova, a trans woman previously known as Evgeny Arkhipov, is a Russian lawyer and former political and human rights activist. In 2018, before transitions, Arikhopov attempted to run for president of Russia but failed to register as a candidate. Before relocating to Georgia, Arkhipova had worked with Pravfond for over five years, according to leaked emails cited by OCCRP. Between 2014 and 2015, her wife received at least 72,000 euros in grants from the organization, officially to cover operational expenses in Ukraine.

In 2014, Arkhipova’s organization authored a report for Pravfond on human rights violations during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The report echoed Kremlin talking points, including claims that Russian aggression was justified and that Russians were persecuted in Crimea. The report was later referenced in United Nations proceedings.

According to iFact, Arkhipova continued similar influence efforts in Georgia under the guise of legal consulting and investment initiatives. OCCRP noted that it remains unclear whether Pravfond financially compensated the Arkhipovas for their work in Georgia.

In addition to sending reports, the couple also communicated with Pravfond via email about political and humanitarian developments in Georgia, including the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

They also provided legal services and told Pravfond they had represented Lali Moroshkina, a controversial pro-Russian figure and known Georgian Dream propagandist.

Moroshkina confirmed to iFact that she had interacted with two women from Guria whom she suspected of being spies and said she had alerted Georgia’s State Security Service. The agency did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the report, the Arkhipovas are no longer in Georgia. One of them is currently in France for medical reasons.