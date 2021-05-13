Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-April 2021 (Express Data)

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first four months of 2021 was USD 3.9 billion – an increase of 12.8% compared to the same period last year, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 13.

Exports increased by 19.6% year-on-year reaching USD 1.2 billion, while imports increased by 10.1%, to USD 2.7 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 1.5 billion, constituting 39% of the trade turnover in January-April 2021.

