Georgia's real GDP growth was 4% in March year-on-year. Source: Geostat
Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Growth 4% in March

29/04/2021 - 12:16
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 4% year-on-year in March according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on April 29.

Geostat said growth was registered in financial and insurance activities; trade; manufacturing; real estate; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; transportation and storage, also information and communication.

Meanwhile, a decline was registered in construction; mining and quarrying; arts, entertainment and recreation.

Georgia’s real GDP contracted by 4.2% in the first quarter of the year, according to the rapid estimates.

