Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Growth 4% in March
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 4% year-on-year in March according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on April 29.
Geostat said growth was registered in financial and insurance activities; trade; manufacturing; real estate; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; transportation and storage, also information and communication.
Meanwhile, a decline was registered in construction; mining and quarrying; arts, entertainment and recreation.
Georgia’s real GDP contracted by 4.2% in the first quarter of the year, according to the rapid estimates.
