Geostat: Annual Inflation 7.2% in April

04/05/2021
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in April stood at 7.2%, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 0.9%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on May 4.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: restaurant and hotels (15% increase); health (13.8% increase); transport (12.4% increase); housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels (7.1% increase) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (3% increase).

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in clothing and footwear (4.9% increase), transport (3% increase), furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (2.1% increase) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.3% increase).

