U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Makes Port Call in Batumi

The USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), a Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard national security cutter, is making its first port call in Batumi after conducting series of exercises with the Georgian Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa reported on May 4.

Captain Timothy Cronin, Commanding Officer of the vessel, and his crew were greeted at a welcoming ceremony by Head of Adjara Government Tornike Rizhvadze, and Head of Interior Ministry’s Coast Guard Department Captain Ramaz Papidze.

“The U.S. Coast Guard looks forward to more opportunities where we can work with the Georgian Coast Guard and Our Black Sea partners to advance the rule of law on the sea,” stated Captain Cronin.

The port call marked the cutter’s third stop after Rota, Spain and Naples, Italy during its operations under the U.S. Coast Guard’s routine deployment in the Sixth Fleet area.

Captain Cronin and his crew are also scheduled to visit the Poti base of the Georgian Coast Guard and the Joint Maritime Operations Center, as reported by the Georgian Interior Ministry.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter will conclude its visit and depart from Batumi Port on May 6.

