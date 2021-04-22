MEPs Welcome April 19 Agreement

On April 21, three leading MEPs on EU-Georgia relations, Marina Kaljurand (S&D, Estonia), Sven Mikser (S&D, Estonia), and Viola von Cramon-Taubadel (Greens/EFA, Germany) welcomed the April 19 agreement between Georgian parties, while calling on remaining boycotting parties and MPs to also sign the EU compromise proposal.

Noting that the proposal “is politically balanced and places the needs and legitimate expectations of all Georgian citizens at the center of the debate,” the three MEPs said the agreement offers a path towards ending the political stalemate in Georgia and can help in reducing “political polarisation that has poisoned Georgia’s political life for too long.”

“The proposal gives fresh impetus to the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law, thus matching Georgia’s European aspirations,” the European lawmakers added. They also expressed hope that the Georgian Parliament becomes “fully functioning in the nearest future” to “definitively” bring the political crisis to a halt.

The MEPs asserted that the European Parliament will continue “close cooperation” with the Georgian Parliament, assisting it “via parliamentary electoral dialogues and mediation between the different political factions.”

