EU Mediation: Danielsson to Return to Georgia

The European Council President, Charles Michel said today his special representative to mediate Georgia’s political crisis, Christian Danielsson will return to Tbilisi to continue mediation.

Danielsson led the mediation talks between the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition parties in Tbilisi on March 12-18, albeit with little success.

“Time to make the necessary compromises in the interest of the citizens of Georgia,” President Michel tweeted.

The European Council President initiated the mediation on March 1 to resolve Georgia’s political deadlock after the detention of opposition leader Nika Melia only a few hours after PM Irakli Garibashvili’s approval as Prime Minister. But the crisis began in November 2020 as the major opposition parties continue refusal to enter the new Parliament, citing “fraudulent” October 2020 general elections.

President Michel’s announcement comes as the EU Foreign Affairs Council held discussions today, among others, on the situation in Georgia. Josep Borell, the top EU diplomat said following the meeting: “This work [of EU mediation] continues. And I want to reiterate the need for all leaders of Georgian parties to put the interests of the Georgian people first to make the necessary compromises and to turn their attention to other urgent issues.”

