EU Mediation: No Deal Reached Yet; Danielsson to Leave for Brussels

“Some important progress was made on several aspects of President Michel’s six-point plan. However, on other issues, less progress was made,” noted Christian Danielsson in the early minutes of March 19, after a 10-hour-long meeting with the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition leaders.

Danielsson, European Council President Charles Michel’s special envoy to mediate Georgia crisis talks, said he will now leave for Brussels on March 19 morning to report the state of progress to President Michel.

“Ultimately, the responsibility to find solution to this political crisis is that of Georgia’s political leaders. This is essential for the country’s democratic consolidation and its European aspirations,” underscored Mr. Danielsson.

Akaki Minashvili of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, said “the Georgian Dream once again closed the door to Europe,” noting that the ruling party rejected the release of alleged political prisoners and the snap elections, two of the opposition’s key demands.

“The West has seen once again, who it deals with [the Georgian Dream],” said Giorgi Vashadze, leader of opposition Strategy Aghmashenebeli after the round of talks. “The opposition was inclined to reaching the deal and acted with a constructive attitude, but the attitude the Georgian Dream has shown could not lead to the agreement,” he said.

Khatuna Samnidze, leader of the Republican Party, part of the United National Movement-led electoral bloc, also blamed the ruling party for yet another fruitless round of talks, noting that the Georgian Dream is not ready to bear its share of responsibility.

