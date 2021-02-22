Parliament Confirms Garibashvili Cabinet

The Parliament of Georgia confirmed late on February 22 the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, comprised of eleven Ministers, of which nine have retained their posts.

With Garibashvili’s nomination as Prime Ministerial candidate, his Deputy Juansher Burchuladze takes the helm of the Defense Ministry. Deputy PM and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maia Tskitishvili was also replaced by her first Deputy Irakli Karseladze.

All attending lawmakers from the ruling Georgian Dream party voted in support of PM Garibashvili’s cabinet and program with 89 votes to 2, with only the two Citizens party MPs voting against. The newly-founded European Socialists party did not participate in the vote.

PM Garibashvili’s cabinet, approved by the Parliament, is comprised of the following Ministers:

Minister of Foreign Affairs – David Zalkaliani

Minister of Defense – Juansher Burchuladze

Minister of Internal Affairs – Vakhtang Gomelauri

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development – Natela Turnava

Minister of Finance – Ivane Machavariani

Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure – Irakli Karseladze

Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture – Levan Davitashvhili

Minister of Reconciliation and Civic Equality – Tea Akhvlediani

Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs – Ekaterine Tikaradze

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport – Mikheil Chkhenkeli

Minister of Justice – Gocha Lortkipanidze

Irakli Garibashvili was nominated as Prime Ministerial candidate on February 18 by the ruling Georgian Dream party after Giorgi Gakharia’s controversial resignation earlier that day, citing disagreements with the rest of GD over opposition United National Movement Chairman Nika Melia’s coming detention.

