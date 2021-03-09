Socialist MEPs: Time to End Georgia Crisis

The S&D Group in the European Parliament said on March 9 that the only way for Georgian “political actors if they do not want to jeopardize the country’s stability and aspirations for Euro-Atlantic co-operation” is to re-engage in dialogue and contribute to the de-escalation of the political tensions.

MEP Sven Mikser (S&D, Estonia), the EP’s rapporteur on Georgia, highlighted that he disapproved of opposition United National Movement party leader Nika Melia’s detention.

“Those in power have a special responsibility to defuse these tensions, seek a solution to the current political stand-off and not respond to provocations in a disproportionate manner,” he asserted.

MEP Mikser also called on the boycotting opposition to take up their mandates and enter the Georgian Parliament.

“The moderates in both the ruling party as well as the opposition must prevail and must rise above political divisions and resolve the current political crisis,” he underscored.

MEP Marina Kaljurand (S&D, Estonia), the chair of the delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, said on her part that, Georgia’s achievements in socio-economic transition and pro-European reforms are put at risk by the political crisis.

“The current political crisis highlights the importance of continuing judiciary reforms in order to increase the independence of the judiciary and establish the highest judicial standards,” MEP Kaljurand went on, adding that “this concerns in particular the appointment of Supreme Court judges.”

She said the S&D Group supports the European Council President Charles Michel’s efforts at assisting to resolve the Georgian political crisis, including the appointment of Christian Danielsson as the envoy to mediate the political talks.

