European Council President Charles Michel and Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. March 1, 2021. Photo: Presidential Administration of Georgia
News

President Calls for Acting Responsible Amid EU-Mediated Dialogue

02/03/2021 - 20:32
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said the picketing of the  Parliament building by the opposition today and the subsequent arrest of protesters came as “surprising,” considering European Council President’s mediation between the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition parties yesterday.

According to President Zurabishvili, by involving President Michel in defusing the political crisis, the European Union demonstrated that “Georgia’s democracy, stability, and development are important for Europe, like never before.”

“Do we really fail to understand the scale of the statement made [by the EU] yesterday, the degree of support that was expressed?” President Zurabishvili wondered, and called on parties to “take responsibility.”

“They [EU] are expecting us to have more consistency, more constructiveness, a more state-oriented approach, in other words, true patriotism,” the Georgian President concluded.

