New Regional Police Chiefs Appointed in Kakheti, Guria, Samtskhe-Javakheti

Heads of the regional police departments have been replaced in three regions of Kakheti, Guria, and Samtskhe-Javakheti, the Interior Ministry of Georgia confirmed to Civil.Ge.

According to the Ministry’s press service, Zurab Berikashvili, who served as Head of Kakheti regional police department since 2019, resigned from the post on his own initiative. His future position remains unknown.

Kakhaber Muradashvili, who previously served as Head of the Guria department, will become the new Chief of Kakheti regional police office. Head of Samtskhe-Javakheti regional police department Levan Kharabadze will be moved to the vacant Guria position.

As for Samtskhe-Javakheti, Guram Zesashvili, who previously served as Deputy Chief of Mtskheta-Mtianeti police office, has been appointed as Head of the region’s police department.

