Photo: facebook.com/MIAofGeorgia/
News

New Regional Police Chiefs Appointed in Kakheti, Guria, Samtskhe-Javakheti

28/01/2021 - 19:28
1 Less than a minute

Heads of the regional police departments have been replaced in three regions of Kakheti, Guria, and Samtskhe-Javakheti, the Interior Ministry of Georgia confirmed to Civil.Ge.

According to the Ministry’s press service, Zurab Berikashvili, who served as Head of Kakheti regional police department since 2019, resigned from the post on his own initiative. His future position remains unknown.

Kakhaber Muradashvili, who previously served as Head of the Guria department, will become the new Chief of Kakheti regional police office. Head of Samtskhe-Javakheti regional police department Levan Kharabadze will be moved to the vacant Guria position.

As for Samtskhe-Javakheti, Guram Zesashvili, who previously served as Deputy Chief of Mtskheta-Mtianeti police office, has been appointed as Head of the region’s police department.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
28/01/2021 - 19:28
1 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Tbilisi

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Tbilisi

28/01/2021 - 19:36
Photo of Parliament Passes Bill Making State Liable for Importing COVID Vaccines, Treatment

Parliament Passes Bill Making State Liable for Importing COVID Vaccines, Treatment

28/01/2021 - 19:27
Photo of GNCC Finds Mtavari Arkhi TV in Violation of Law on Broadcasting

GNCC Finds Mtavari Arkhi TV in Violation of Law on Broadcasting

28/01/2021 - 17:55
Photo of Detained Cartographers Released on Bail

Detained Cartographers Released on Bail

28/01/2021 - 17:10
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button