New Chief of Shida Kartli Regional Police Appointed

01/02/2021 - 14:19
On January 31, Colonel Ilia Kvaghinidze was appointed as the police chief in eastern Georgia’s Shida Kartli region, replacing Mamuka Saghareishvili, who served the post since 2018.

Kvaghinidze has served as the deputy head of Shida Kartli regional police since May 2020.

Three other regional police chiefs were appointed over the last week, with Kakhaber Muradashvili taking over the regional department in the eastern Kakheti region, Levan Kharabadze appointed as western Guria region police Chief, and Guram Zesashvili set to head the police department in the southern region of Samtskhe-Javakheti.

