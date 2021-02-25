What Now? Experts on Ways Out of Georgia Crisis

Georgia’s post-election crisis, with the major opposition parties boycotting the new Parliament took a deepening turn after the Georgian Dream Government stormed the UNM party office to detain top opposition leader Nika Melia. The court sentenced Melia, charged in the June 2019 unrest case, to pre-trial detention after his refusal to post increased bail. The bail increase came after the UNM leader threw away a monitoring bracelet during the opposition’s rally to protest the “rigged” October 2020 general election.

Prime Minister Gakharia’s controversial resignation soon after the court’s Melia detention order did not help to defuse the crisis. Rather opposite, the comeback of hardliner Irakli Garibashvili, known for his scathing criticism of the UNM, further narrowed down the space for compromise. During his confirmation hearings, Mr. Garibashvili vowed to “restore order,” called Melia “criminal” and the UNM “a destructive force” and unlike Gakharia, greenlighted the special police operation to detain Melia.

As things stand, both sides nominally support the idea of returning to the negotiating table, albeit a space for compromise hardly overlapping – the opposition demands the release of Melia and other alleged political prisoners and scheduling snap elections to begin negotiations, the demands PM Garibashvili and the Georgian Dream “categorically” reject.

Civil.ge approached Georgian and foreign pundits to assess where this crisis leaves Georgia and what is the way out?! And also, what does this months-long political stalemate mean for the prospects for Georgia’s integration into the EU and NATO?

Kornely Kakachia, Professor at Tbilisi State University; Director of Georgian Institute of Politics, Tbilisi-based think tank:

“First of all, both parties need to sit down at the negotiating table and have an honest, rather than illusory dialogue that has been taking place for months. Both sides have to be open to a consensus, the signs of which, unfortunately, are not visible either from the government or the opposition.

For this to bear fruit, both parties certainly need to yield something. As for the specific ways, if the political will is present from both sides, the international community will, of course, support the process and provide a platform. But the international community cannot decide for Georgian politicians and this requires brave steps from both sides to defuse the situation.

One scenario would be that, should both sides be open to a compromise, authorities join forces with the opposition to form a coalition government, handing several ministries to the opponents.

This may also include, say, handing them a certain post in the law enforcement bodies, electing a new chairperson of the Central Election Commission who will have confidence from civil society outfits that enjoy opposition’s trust, and freeing political prisoners. The subsequent compromise would be opposition entering the parliament.

The second – commonly known scenario would be announcing snap elections. Both scenarios are understandably difficult to implement, but they are still better than confrontation and civil conflict that may follow, should no compromise be achieved.

William Courtney, Former US Ambassador to Georgia, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the RAND Corporation

“As a first step away from the crisis, the sides might make mutual concessions. For example, the authorities could release Nika Melia from his disgraceful detention, and the opposition could act responsibly by taking their seats in Parliament. Cases of other alleged political prisoners could be put to a special panel of reputable judges. These steps would receive support in the West. At present, however, political parties may be too much at odds to make mutual concessions. If so, Georgia’s civil society may need to rescue the stalemated political system.

One way ahead might be for a Wise Persons Group of independent, respected figures to convene. It could discuss issues which have brought about the crisis and develop recommendations for ending it and strengthening Georgia’s political future.

Members of the Group should be private citizens and could come from NGOs, private businesses, agriculture, technology, media, think tanks and universities, healthcare, and charities and religious institutions.

Some members of the Wise Persons Group might have prior government or military experience. Others might be citizens who have played prominent civic or business roles. None should be political party activists or identify with political extremes. The Group could hold public sessions at which witnesses would offer comments. The Group would also meet privately to analyze matters and consider recommendations.

The crisis is causing Georgia to lose Western support. The crisis reinforces the view of skeptics that Georgia is not close to being ready for admission to the EU or NATO. The crisis also weakens Georgia’s position relative to more powerful neighbors.

Georgia’s strength is its robust civil society, not a political system, which for too long has been vulnerable to domination by out-sized personalities. Political parties could become stronger if they were to begin coalescing more around interests, such as liberal versus conservative, rather than personalities. Over time this could help protect Georgia’s democracy and ensure political stability.”

Eka Gigauri, Executive Director of Transparency International Georgia, Tbilisi-based CSO:

“We urgently need to decrease the temperature in order for the dialogue to restart. This is why the immediate step should be to end what are perceived to be politically motivated investigations and release people who are widely regarded to be political prisoners. Of course, Nika Melia and Giorgi Rurua are implied here. I believe that this would clear the road to the resumption of negotiations with a very active mediation of our international partners – and we are very grateful for their crucial role.

As for the dialogue itself, I would expect the sides to agree on the institutional ways out of this crisis in terms of bringing about the change which would exclude abuse of power and state capture by any political force.

But this is not enough – for further and sustainable de-escalation the sides, and in particular, the ruling party should commit to refrain from future polarizing and aggressive rhetorics, but also actions.”

Lincoln Mitchell, Political Analyst, follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell