MEPs Kaljurand, Mikser on Melia’s Detention

Two leading MEPs on EU-Georgia relations said in a joint statement on February 23 that although they disapprove of the “non-constructive and provocative tactics pursued by parts of the opposition, responding to the provocations by storming the headquarters of the largest opposition party and detaining their leader is in no way helpful, nor does it provide a way out of the crisis.”

Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus MEP Marina Kaljurand (S&D, Estonia), and the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Georgia MEP Sven Mikser (S&D, Estonia) called on all sides to take necessary steps to de-escalate the political crisis, “which has further deteriorated” following Melia’s detention.

All parties must “refrain from further polarising rhetoric and action and re-engage in dialogue,” to resolve the “political deadlock” without jeopardizing the country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, the MEPs said.

