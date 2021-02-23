Int’l Reactions: Georgian Dream Under Fire Over UNM Raid, Melia Detention

The Georgian Dream Government came under fire in the wake of United National Movement Chair Nika Melia’s detention, after storming the party headquarters on February 23.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry condemned “the violent storming of the opposition party office and escalation of the political situation in Tbilisi.” It called on the Georgian Government and the opposition to “exercise restraint and return to political dialogue.”

“I am deeply concerned about the Georgian government’s decision to detain the leader of the main opposition party. Instead of using force to resolve disagreements, there needs to be proper dialogue to end the political polarization,” MEP Urmas Paet (Estonia, RE) said.

MEP Markétka Gregorová (the Czech Republic, Greens/EFA) called Melia’s detention an “absolutely disappointing development.” “Arresting opposition leader Nika Melia is a tip of the iceberg of its democracy backsliding. Adding more political prisoners on the list is not the way to progress towards Europe,” she stressed.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen stated Melia’s detention is “very worrying.” “I urge restraint and for Georgia not to backtrack. We stand with those defending the rule of law and democracy in Georgia,” he added.

Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Carpenter said: “Very unfortunate developments in the Republic of Georgia with the storming of the opposition party’s HQ. Hoping cooler heads will prevail and the situation can still be de-escalated.” Meanwhile, former U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly dubbed the developments as a “very sad day in Georgia.”

Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Moscow said the U.S. has “real leverage in Georgia,” unlike Russia, China, or Belarus. “Now is the moment to use it, before it’s too late,” he asserted. McFaul noted Melia’s detention was the third foreign policy test of the new U.S. Administration, following Navalny’s arrest in Russia and the Myanmar coup. “Biden knows Georgia. I traveled there with him in 2009. He can have an impact there,” he added.

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said he is very concerned about tension in Georgia, warning that it would “be irresponsible to waste,” the country’s achievements in Euro-Atlantic integration. “All leaders must show restraint and be guided primarily by the interests of the State,” he added.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)