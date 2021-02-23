The United National Movement party headquarters after the police raid. February 23, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili/Civil.ge
In Photos | UNM HQ After Police Raid

23/02/2021 - 23:19
Police stormed the United National Movement headquarters early in the morning of February 23 to detain the party’s leader, Nika Melia, over his failure to post increased bail in June 20, 2019, anti-Russian occupation unrest case. At the time the building was packed with opposition leaders, supporters, activists, and journalists. Civil.ge’s Eana Korbezashvili visited the office, located at Tbilisi’s Kakheti Highway, later during the day to document the people there and the party office premises.

United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Reportedly Chair Melia’s cabinet after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Public Defender Nino Lomjaria paid a visit to the United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
United National Movement headquarters after the police raid on February 23. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge

