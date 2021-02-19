Premier-Designate Garibashvili Unveils Cabinet

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party’s Prime Minister-designate, incumbent Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili, on February 19 presented his cabinet of ministers, following consultations with the GD political council.

With Garibashvili’s nomination as GD’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Deputy Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze is set to take the incumbent Defense Minister’s place.

Deputy PM and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maia Tskitishvili, who said she stepped down from the position based on her initiative, will be replaced by first Deputy Regional Development Minister Irakli Karseladze.

The following Ministers have retained their posts in Garibashvili’s cabinet:

Minister of Foreign Affairs – David Zalkaliani

Minister of Internal Affairs – Vakhtang Gomelauri

Minister of Justice – Gocha Lortkipanidze

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development – Natela Turnava

Minister of Finance – Ivane Machavariani

Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture – Levan Davitashvhili

Minister of Reconciliation and Civic Equality – Tea Akhvlediani

Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs – Ekaterine Tikaradze

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport – Mikheil Chkhenkeli

Garibashvili was nominated as Prime Ministerial candidate yesterday by the ruling Georgian Dream party after Giorgi Gakharia resigned earlier on the same day, citing disagreements with the rest of GD over opposition United National Movement Chairman Nika Melia’s coming detention.

The Parliament now has two weeks to endorse Garibashvili’s candidacy, and his cabinet of choice. The confirmation requires the support of 76 lawmakers of the 150-member legislature, where the Georgian Dream has 90 MPs. If the Parliament fails to confirm the new cabinet within four weeks, President Zurabishvili shall appoint new Parliamentary elections within a week.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)