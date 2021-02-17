Georgia Sends Largest Opposition Party Chair to Pretrial Detention

The Tbilisi City Court satisfied today the prosecution’s motion to send opposition United National Movement’s Chairperson Nika Melia to pretrial detention after he refused to pay increased bail of GEL 40,000 (USD 12,000) in the case of heading mass violence during the June 20-21, 2019 anti-occupation unrest.

Melia refused to pay increased bail, imposed on him after publicly removing an electronic monitoring bracelet during the opposition’s post-election rally in November. The UNM leader recalled he had already posted the initial amount of GEL 30,000 (USD 9,000). The Parliament lifted yesterday Melia’s immunity, greenlighting the prosecution’s effort to imprison the largest opposition party leader.

Leaders of the Georgian opposition parties and Melia’s supporters warned earlier they would resist and not allow enforcement officers to imprison him. They are assessing the prosecution and the court ruling as politically motivated persecution, allegations the Georgian Dream government denies.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell warned earlier today that the case will have a “wider impact” on the political developments in the country, as the talks on resolving the post-election impasse have been stalled for two months.

Ahead of the ruling, 19 local CSOs also weighed in, urging the Court to thoroughly consider the legal reasoning behind the prosecution’s motion. The third sector warned that “selective persecution” of the largest opposition party’s leader “irreparably damage the country’s democratic image.”

The watchdogs also highlighted that while Melia is facing charges on the June 20-21 of 2019 unrest case, those responsible for the “disproportionate” use of force during the police dispersal remain unpunished.

