45 Georgian Organized Crime Suspects Arrested in EU Countries

Forty-five Georgian citizens, part of separate organized crime groups, were arrested throughout the EU countries on February 9, in cooperation with the Georgian law enforcement, the Georgian Interior Ministry reported today.

The Ministry said 23 Georgian citizens in Italy, 2 in Poland, 1 in Greece, 1 in Belgium, and 1 in Slovenia were detained as part of the first group, while 17 Georgian citizens and one ethnic Georgian were arrested in France as part of the second operation.

Members of the first group robbed houses in northern Italy and attempted to set up a legal business with funds obtained by selling the stolen goods, the Georgian Interior Ministry said, adding that the suspects are charged for the formation of criminal groups, theft and money laundering, foreseeing up to seven years of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the second group members are charged by the French authorities for robbing stores, participation in organized crime and in the illicit tobacco trade, purchase, and sale of criminally obtained property, facing up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of EUR 375,000.

