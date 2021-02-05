Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits Tskhinvali

Russian parliamentary delegation, headed by Konstantin Kosachev, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council, and MP from Putin’s United Russia party, paid a visit to occupied Tskhinvali today to meet South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov, as well as the members of ‘parliament.’

The visit comes as opposition ‘lawmakers’ of the occupied region have been disrupting the ‘parliamentary’ work since September 2020, as they are demanding, albeit in vain so far, the resignation of prosecutor-general over the alleged torture death of 28-year-old inmate Inal Jabiev.

At the meeting with Tskhinvali leader Anatoly Bibilov, Kosachev said reportedly that the parliamentary boycott “impedes progress not only in inter-parliamentary cooperation but also in the development of our interstate [Moscow-Tskhinvali] cooperation as a whole.” The Russian MP also remarked that “enough time has passed to step over emotions and return to creative work.”



At the meeting with S. Ossetian ‘lawmakers,’ Kosachev said, as quoted by RES, that “a stable socio-economic development in South Ossetia is the sole interest of Russia, that the issues people expect from the government are resolved; and for this, all the institutions of this government must be capable.”

Following a number of meetings between Tskhinvali ‘lawmakers’ and the Russian delegation, the occupied region’s legislature convened, where the senior Russian lawmaker made an address, saying “find compromises, I am sure that you can do it.”



But it remains unclear so far, whether the occupied region’s legislature will be back to the sessions in the coming days and weeks to discuss other pressing issues, such as the long-delayed adoption of the budget, and confirmation of a new “prime minister,” as the demand of prosecutor resignation has not yet been met.

Summing up his visit, Kosachev warned that “without the coordinated, cohesive, and planned work of the deputies, moving forward in any areas of bilateral cooperation is either difficult or impossible.”

