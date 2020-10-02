Russian Deputy Economy Minister Visits Tskhinvali

On October 2-3, Russian Deputy Economy Minister Mikhail Babich, charged with overseeing Georgia’s Kremlin-backed regions, is paying a working visit to occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Babich has been hosted by Tskhinvali leader Anatoly Bibilov, Res news agency reported.

The parties discussed the implementation process of the projects undertaken under Russian investment program in Moscow-backed region. Bibilov pledged the Deputy Economy Minister to complete the planned projects by 100% until the end of the year.

“Without Russian help we would not have been able to achieve any of this,” Tskhinvali leader remarked.

Babich, on his part, noted that the “major task” of Russia is the full utilization of the funds designed for realizing different socio-economic objects in the region.

