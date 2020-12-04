Moscow, Tskhinvali Agree on Joint Customs Control

Kremlin-backed South Ossetian authorities agreed with Russia on joint customs control of goods and vehicles at the Nizhniy Zaramag checkpoint, connecting Russia’s North Ossetia with Georgia’s Tskhinvali region, RES news agency reported on December 4.

Tskhinvali leader Anatoly Bibilov said that a roadmap “minimizing” existing customs barriers has been worked out, while the problems of goods clearance and transportation now can be addressed to the S. Ossetian customs officers.

Bibilov discussed the issue of customs control during his recent meeting with Russian Deputy Economy Minister Mikhail Babich in Moscow on November 18. The parties then agreed to take measures to eliminate persisting obstacles at the Nizhniy Zaramag customs office.

The long-standing issue further aggravated in 2020, partly because of COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions, as well as in part due to new customs control agreement between Tskhinvali and Moscow that came into effect this year.

Media outlets have repeatedly reported about weeks-long customs control delays at the Nizhniy Zaramag, with the complications primarily connected with the declaration and formulation of documents in accordance with the rules of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)