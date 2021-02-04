New Government Administration Head Appointed

Kakhaber Kemoklidze, who has served as the Chief of staff of Georgia’s National Security Council (NSC), will become the new Government Administration Head, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced today.

Kemoklidze will replace Natia Mezvrishvili, PM Gakharia’s close associate, who resigned from the post in November 2020.

Earlier, Kemoklidze worked as the head of the Georgian State Security Service’s (SSG) department of information and analysis from April 2018 to mid-2019. In 2012-2015 and 2015-2018, he held different positions at the Interior Ministry and SSG, respectively.

In 2012-2018 he represented Georgia at the Geneva International Discussions and the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism.