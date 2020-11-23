Government Administration Head Resigns

On November 23, Government Administration Head Natia Mezvrishvili announced her resignation.

“After 13 years of extremely interesting and challenging work, I decided to leave the public office today,” she stated.

As the Government Administration told Civil.ge, it is currently unknown who will replace Mezvrishvili at the post.

Mezvrishvili was appointed as the Government Administration Head in October 2019, soon after becoming Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff. She also served from 2017 as the Deputy Interior Minister, during Giorgi Gakharia‘s tenure at the Ministry.

Earlier in 2007-2009, Mezvrishvili was the prosecutor at the Old Tbilisi district. From 2009, she held various positions at the Prosecutor General’s Office.