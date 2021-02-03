Russian illegal base in occupied Tskhinvali region/South ossetia seen from Odzisi village. Photo: Otto Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

03/02/2021 - 16:15
The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported today that Russian occupying forces in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia arbitrarily detained yesterday a Georgian citizen on Tskhinvali-controlled territory near Gugutiantkari village of Gori municipality.

The Security Service said it informed the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) and Georgia’s international partners about the incident.

