Georgian Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia reported today that on November 20 Russian occupying forces in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia arbitrarily detained a Georgian citizen on the occupied territory near Zardiantkari village of Gori municipality.

According to the Security Service, the EUMM-managed hotline was promptly activated following the detainment, and that the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions, as well as Georgia’s international partners, were informed of the incident.

