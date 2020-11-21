Russian illegal base in occupied Tskhinvali region/South ossetia seen from Odzisi village. Photo: Otto Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgian Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

21/11/2020 - 19:18
The State Security Service of Georgia reported today that on November 20 Russian occupying forces in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia arbitrarily detained a Georgian citizen on the occupied territory near Zardiantkari village of Gori municipality.

According to the Security Service, the EUMM-managed hotline was promptly activated following the detainment, and that the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions, as well as Georgia’s international partners, were informed of the incident.

