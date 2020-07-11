Georgia: Russian Occupation Forces Shoot, Detain Georgian Citizen

The Georgian State Security Service said on July 11 that the representatives of “Russian occupation forces” have illegally detained a resident of village Kvemo Chala of Kaspi Municipality, adjacent to Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia occupation line.

SSG said the Russian occupation forces have shot and wounded the person in the foot before illegally detaining him.

The State Security Service said Hot Line has been immediately activated over “this grave incident carried out by the Russian occupation forces,” adding that the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM), as well as co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions, have been informed.

The SSG maintained that “the fact represents a dangerous precedent.” It also added that “the dangerous practice of illegal detentions creates ground for grave incidents and escalation of the situation.”

“Illegal activities carried out by the occupation forces are of a destructive character and critically damage security situation on the ground,” SSG concluded.