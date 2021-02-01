Georgia Resumes Regular Flights

Georgia restored regular international flights on February 1, with eased COVID-19-related measures for foreign and Georgian citizens entering the country.

According to the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA) flight schedule, regular round trip destinations from Tbilisi during February already include Amsterdam, Berlin, Yerevan, Warsaw, Vienna, Dubai, Doha, Kyiv, Aktau, Minsk, Munich, Paris, Istanbul and Sharjah destinations.

Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on January 29 that vaccinated foreign citizens will be able to enter the country unconditionally, while non-vaccinated visitors from the EU, the U.S., Israel, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will have to present a negative PCR test result, conducted 72 hours before arrival.

The visitors will be exempt from self-isolation provided that they take another PCR test three days after entering the country, she added.

Moreover, Georgia reduced the mandatory self-isolation period from 12 days to 8 for its citizens returning to the country without a PCR test result. Meanwhile, nationals with a negative PCR test result upon arrival will have the option to get re-tested at their own expense three days after, fully exempting them from mandatory self-isolation.

Georgia initially suspended regular flights to and from the country on March 21, 2020, as part of the effort to contain the COVID-19 spread. In August 2020, the authorities allowed regular flights to resume to and from Munich, Riga and Paris. From November, flights resumed to and from Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin and Doha, while charter races became available to and from Istanbul, Athens, Warsaw, Kyiv, Minsk and Tel Aviv.

