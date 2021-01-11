COVID: Georgia Postpones Lifting Restrictions to February

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava announced on January 11 that easing several COVID restrictions were postponed to February 1.

The initial lockdown plan, in effect since November 28, envisaged reopening shopping malls, both open and closed marketplaces, as well as municipal and intercity transportation starting from January 16, except for weekends.

Minister Turnava cited high number of new daily infections, despite stabilization, as well as the signs of third wave of pandemic across Europe as the reasons behind the decision.

She stated the Government intends using the period of extended restrictions to negotiate with businesses over the safe reopening, and expressed hopes that the latter will reassure the authorities in their abilities to observe the COVID safety guidelines.

Other restrictions of Georgia’s multi-phased nationwide lockdown, effective from November 28, 2020, to January 31, 2021, include:

nationwide curfew from 21:00 to 05:00;

closure of restaurants and other food facilities, except for takeaway, delivery, and drive-in services;

closure of gyms and swimming pools;

ban on holding conferences, training, and all kinds of cultural, and entertainment events; halting sport, art, and cultural club activities.

On January 11 morning, Georgia has confirmed 551 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally of the total confirmed cases to 239,780. 880 more patients have recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 226,215, and 23 more fatalities brought COVID-19 related deaths to 2,796. To date, the number of active cases in the country, excluding Russian occupied regions, stands at 11,095.

