Georgia's GDP declined by 7.7% in November year-on-year. Source: Geostat.
News

Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Declined by 7.7% in November

31/12/2020 - 18:00
0 Less than a minute

Georgia’s real GDP contracted by 7.7% year-on-year in November according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 31.

Despite the overall decline, Geostat said growth was registered in manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

Georgia’s real GDP shrank by 5.9% year-on-year during January-November 2020, while the corresponding figure stood at -5.1% in January-October, at -5.0% in January-September and at -5.6% in January-August.

Also Read:

Tags
31/12/2020 - 18:00
0 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,527 Daily Cases, 1,282 Recoveries, 24 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,527 Daily Cases, 1,282 Recoveries, 24 Fatalities

31/12/2020 - 11:05
Photo of Foreign Leaders Congratulate PM Gakharia, Speaker Talakvadze on Reelection

Foreign Leaders Congratulate PM Gakharia, Speaker Talakvadze on Reelection

30/12/2020 - 19:04
Photo of Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Mln

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Mln

30/12/2020 - 17:08
Photo of Reconciliation Minister Presents Annual Report on Abkhazia, Tskhinvali

Reconciliation Minister Presents Annual Report on Abkhazia, Tskhinvali

30/12/2020 - 16:31
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button