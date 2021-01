Resigned ‘PM’ Appointed as Tskhivali Leader’s Aide

Moscow-backed leader of Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov on January 20 appointed former “prime minister” Erik Pukhaev as state advisor to the “president.”

Pukhaev resigned as ‘prime minister’ on August 28, 2020 in response to a large-scale street protest over the controversial death of young inmate Inal Jabiev, who was detained on charges of attempted murder of the occupied region’s ‘interior minister’ Igor Naniev.

Pukhaev’s resignation was then followed by Bibilov’s decision to dismiss his government on the same day.