Town of Tskhinvali. Photo: Res news agency
Tskhinvali Investigates Attempted Murder of Interior Minister

18/08/2020 - 10:34
Moscow-backed authorities in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia said they launched an investigation into the attempted murder of interior minister Igor Naniev, whose car was fired on by unidentified persons in downtown Tskhinvali on August 17.

No one has been injured, local media stated, citing the authorities.

The investigation has been launched under articles 277 and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – encroachment on the life of a statesman and illegal acquisition of firearms, respectively. 

