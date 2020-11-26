Georgia Puts Largest Cities into 2-Months Partial Lockdown

The Government of Georgia announced a multi-phased plan for putting the eight largest cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Poti, Gori and Telavi, as well as the ski resorts of Bakuriani, Gudauri, Mestia and Goderdzi into 2-months lockdown starting from November 28, in a bid to slow a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak.

The country confirmed 3,801 new cases on November 26 morning, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 118,690, of which active cases stand at 18,759.

In the strictest first phase that will last until December 24, city and intercity public transportation will be halted, and shopping malls, as well as restaurants and cafes, will also be closed, except for delivery service.

Secondary schools, vocational schools and universities are also required to go fully remote, with medical universities being the exception.

No restrictions will apply to the work of agrarian markets, banking and finance institutions, grocery-, chemist-, and hygienic shops, newsstands, pharmacies, pet shops, beauty salons, all types of industries and construction activities, taxi services, or private transportation.

The night-time curfew will extend nationwide and begin at 21:00, instead of the current 22:00, lasting until 05:00 in the morning. The curfew stays in effect till the end of the 2-months period and will be only lifted on the New Year’s and Christmas nights.

The restrictions, except for the curfew, will be eased from December 24 to January 2 in the 8 largest cities, but then again resumed for the period from January 3 until January 16. This period (January 3 – January 15) will be also declared as public holidays to reduce mobility.

Starting on January 16, the first-phase restrictions will be lifted on workdays, but are set to continue to be effective on weekends.

Government Announces Social and Economic Assistance Programs

As a remedy for pandemic-induced economic hardships, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced the following social and financial assistance packages for the listed target groups:

Starting from January 1, 2021, previously formally employed persons who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis will be apply for a financial allowance in the total amount of GEL 1200 (USD 262,5), split into 6 months.

In addition, due to the forthcoming weeks-long restrictions, persons employed at malls, markets, shops, and retail trade, will be eligible for one-time financial compensation in the amount of GEL 300 (USD 90), and the government will assist them with loan postponement.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that the state will cover utility (electricity, gas) bills for the duration of 4 months. The government had announced on October 29 this year that it will reimburse utility fees for households consuming less than 200 cubic meters of gas and 200 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month in November, December, January, and February.

Socially vulnerable families who fall within the specified social rankings will receive GEL 100 (USD 30) monthly assistance for 6 months. Additional 6-months-long allowance in the same amount will go to socially vulnerable families with 3 or more children under 16. The government will also continue the same-amount (GEL 100) monthly financial assistance for disabled persons under 18 or persons with profound disabilities for an additional 6-months period.

In addition, the postponement of loan payment for the objects that fall under restrictions will be “principally important” for the government, Gakharia said, pledging assistance for the respective individual entrepreneurs and physical persons.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)