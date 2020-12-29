Police arrest one person over drug charges. 29/12/2020. Photo: Screengrab Youtube/ Ministry of Internal Affairs
Police Seize 1 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

29/12/2020 - 17:13
The Georgian Interior Ministry said it arrested one person on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities and seized 1 kg of drugs containing heroin in the village of Mughanlo, located in the eastern Sagarejo Municipality.

The Ministry added that an investigation has been launched under Article 260 (6a) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal purchase and storage of drugs in especially large quantities, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

