Police Seize 1 kg of Drugs, Arrest One

30/11/2020 - 14:45
On November 30, the Interior Ministry of Georgia stated that police arrested one person on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities.

According to the statement, police arrested the person, a Russian citizen, in Gardabani Municipality and seized one kilogram of drugs containing heroin, as well as GEL 8,390 and USD 400 in cash.

The Interior Ministry added that the investigation has been launched under Article 260 (6) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal manufacturing, production, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of drugs, their analogs, precursors or new psychoactive substances in particularly large quantities, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

