Police Seize Half Kg Drug Flakka, Arrest One

The Georgian Interior Ministry said it arrested one person on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities and seized under half kilogram of alpha-PVP (flakka), as well as a narcotic substance containing Buprenorphine, in Tbilisi on December 27.

The Ministry added that an investigation has been launched under Article 260 (6a) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal purchase and storage of drugs in especially large quantities, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

