Police arrests a person over purchase and storage of drugs in Kvemo Kartli region. Photo: Screengrab from the Interior Ministry's video.
News

Police Seize 4 kg of Drugs, Arrest One Person

05/11/2020 - 16:17
16 Less than a minute

The Georgian Interior Ministry announced on November 5 that it arrested a person in the Kvemo Kartli region on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in especially large quantities.

Police stated that law enforcers detained the accused person on the Gardabani-Rustavi highway and seized 4 kg of drugs, including 1 kg of heroin.

The Interior Ministry launched the investigation under Article 260 (6) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal manufacturing, production, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of drugs, their analogs, precursors or new psychoactive substances in particularly large quantities, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
05/11/2020 - 16:17
16 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Gov’t Considers New Measures, Warns against Spread in Rallies

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Gov’t Considers New Measures, Warns against Spread in Rallies

05/11/2020 - 15:00
Photo of Georgia Election Live Blog: 12 Detained in Protests at DECs

Georgia Election Live Blog: 12 Detained in Protests at DECs

05/11/2020 - 15:00
Photo of Watchdogs Say Election Most Appeals Dismissed or Refused by District Commissions

Watchdogs Say Election Most Appeals Dismissed or Refused by District Commissions

05/11/2020 - 13:50
Photo of Interview | Head of ODIHR Observation Mission Talks October 31 Elections

Interview | Head of ODIHR Observation Mission Talks October 31 Elections

04/11/2020 - 17:17
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button