Police Seize 4 kg of Drugs, Arrest One Person

The Georgian Interior Ministry announced on November 5 that it arrested a person in the Kvemo Kartli region on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in especially large quantities.

Police stated that law enforcers detained the accused person on the Gardabani-Rustavi highway and seized 4 kg of drugs, including 1 kg of heroin.

The Interior Ministry launched the investigation under Article 260 (6) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal manufacturing, production, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of drugs, their analogs, precursors or new psychoactive substances in particularly large quantities, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

