Police Seize 7 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

The Interior Ministry of Georgia reported on December 3 that police arrested a Russian citizen on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities and seized 7 kilograms of heroin, worth up to GEL 2 million on the black market.

The Interior Ministry added that an investigation has been launched under Article 260 (6a) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal purchase and storage of drugs in especially large quantities, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

