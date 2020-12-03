Police arrest one person on drug charges. 03/12/2020. Photo: Screengrab from the Interior Ministry video.
News

Police Seize 7 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

03/12/2020 - 14:12
13 Less than a minute

The Interior Ministry of Georgia reported on December 3 that police arrested a Russian citizen on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities and seized 7 kilograms of heroin, worth up to GEL 2 million on the black market.

The Interior Ministry added that an investigation has been launched under Article 260 (6a) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal purchase and storage of drugs in especially large quantities, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
03/12/2020 - 14:12
13 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Updated Substantial NATO-Georgia Package Approved

Updated Substantial NATO-Georgia Package Approved

03/12/2020 - 15:03
Photo of Sokhumi Temporarily Reopens Enguri Crossing Point

Sokhumi Temporarily Reopens Enguri Crossing Point

03/12/2020 - 14:08
Photo of Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in November

Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in November

03/12/2020 - 13:11
Photo of Georgian, Polish Foreign Ministers Meet in Warsaw

Georgian, Polish Foreign Ministers Meet in Warsaw

02/12/2020 - 23:59
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button